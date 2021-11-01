Onlooker Killed During Otay Mesa Street Race ID'd

A bystander whose life was cut short when he was hit and killed by a driver involved in an illegal street race in Otay Mesa has been identified, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Quarann Maurice Ray Lottie, 32, of Compton, was killed Sunday morning when a driver in a drag race lost control of the vehicle and struck him. The crash was reported at about 6 a.m. in the 8800 block of Kerns Street after a vehicle jumped the curb and hit Lottie, who was standing or sitting on a business’ driveway.

Rescue efforts were made by San Diego police officers, who performed CPR on Lottie. Personnel with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department arrived shortly after and took over the rescue efforts. Lottie ultimately died of his injuries at the scene.

As of Monday morning, no arrests have been announced in connection with the street race.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.