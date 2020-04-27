Online Service Honors Life of Woman Killed in Synagogue

An online memorial service has celebrated the life of a woman who was killed in a California synagogue shooting a year ago.

Rabbi Mendel Goldstein of the Chabad of Poway synagogue led a taped tribute Sunday to 60-year-old Lori Gilbert-Kaye, who was killed shielding Goldstein’s father, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The service was held online to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Police said 19-year-old nursing student John T. Earnest opened fire during a Passover service April 27, 2019. Earnest has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder charges.

NBC 7's Audra Stafford has details on why renaming a street after a Poway Synagogue Shooting Victim will be one of the easiest votes the Poway City Council has ever made.

The shooting in the San Diego suburb of Poway injured three others including Goldstein’s father, Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who was shot in both hands.

Sunday's service included some of Gilbert-Kaye’s favorite songs and short speeches from her husband and a rabbi who inspired her.

A group of anti-Semitism leaders held a separate video call Sunday to discuss the aftermath of the shooting and what they believe would help rid the world of hatred against Jewish communities.

The younger Goldstein called on the community to focus on self-improvement and faith.

“The pain is real. The loss of Lori is ever-present,” Goldstein said. “But we know our focus must be on the future, on becoming better people and better Jews.”

Sacha Dratwa of the group Combat Anti-Semitism announced 25 olive trees would be planted in Israel in memory of Gilbert-Kaye.

“The main message of this day is only together, we can win,” Dratwa said.