Online Resource Fosters Children's Love for Science

Although restrictions are slowly being lifted across San Diego County, many kids are still spending a lot of time at home. That poses a challenge for parents to keep them engaged and active but one company is helping families tackle that issue with ease.

Mad Science usually offers after school workshops and programs but due to stay-at-home and social distancing orders, the company had to change things up by shifting everything online.

The company caters to children between the ages of 3 and 12 through hundreds of after-school programs, camps, birthday parties, workshops and other events. Through hands-on experiments aligned with STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) curriculum objectives, it helps children’s love for science grow and equip them with the resources to pursue careers in the field of science.

Mad Science has fun, interactive experiments where, for the most part, a child can use common items around the house.

The main goal is to get kids excited and interested in science, with Mad Science also offering some resources on its website for kids to start thinking about what it would be like to pursue a career in the STEM field.

For more information on the interactive resource, click here.