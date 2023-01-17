Ongoing Impact of the Storm in the Tijuana River Valley

Sharena Guadiana enlisted some high tech help to check on her therapy horses Tuesday after severe storms brought flooding to San Diego County.

She couldn't access her stable after Hollister Street was swamped with flood water from the Tijuana River.

Guadiana's concerns eased when the drone camera showed he prized ponies she uses to help other people in distress were okay.

“They’re magical. Each one is different. They bond with the people in special ways and work with kids who have spina bifida, autism and kids who are bullied," she said.

While Guadiana played it safe, a family of three, whose SUV stalled out while trying to make it through floodwater on Hollister. San Diego lifeguards used an inflatable boat to rescue the family that included their 90-year-old grandpa.

“If you pass a flooded area or intersection, we say don't drown, turn around. Find an alternate route," said San Diego Lifeguard Lt. Jacob Mangess.

Flooding in the Tijuana River Valley didn’t just have an impact on roads, but neighboring farms as well. Ed Whited gave NBC 7 a tour of the bed borders and produce damaged on his quarter-acre of farmland.

"You can see where the water came up over the top and left debris,” Whited showed NBC 7 crouching down and holding a cauliflower. “This was a beautiful head. It's absolutely junk now," he said.

Whited's farmette was just one of many at a co-op off Hollister that flooded after the storm.

The past five years he's sold carrots, cabbage, broccoli and other vegetables to market and non-profits.

Per FDA rules, because of possible contamination from floodwaters, Whited and other farmers are now forced to get rid of their crops and wait months to replant.

"I’m going to play it as cautiously as I can. The last thing I want is somebody getting sick. It's not worth it. Probably everything will be wiped out and replanted," said Whited.

It's a frustrating situation for a farmer whose produce helps people and programs in need.