Ongoing homicide investigation in Hillcrest

The call came in just before 5 p.m. on Saturday when officers were notified of an ongoing physical altercation between two men that turned fatal, according to SDPD.

By Natanya Faitelson

A homicide investigation is underway near Fourth Avenue and Washington Street in Hillcrest, according to the San Diego Police Department.

When authorities arrived at the scene they found a man with apparent wounds to his body, the victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to SDPD.

Police have a suspect in custody and homicide investigators are at the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

