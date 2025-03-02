Ongoing homicide investigation in Hillcrest

A homicide investigation is underway near Fourth Avenue and Washington Street in Hillcrest, according to the San Diego Police Department.
When authorities arrived at the scene they found a man with apparent wounds to his body, the victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to SDPD.
Police have a suspect in custody and homicide investigators are at the scene.
This is a developing story, check back for more updates.
