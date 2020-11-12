OnFriar Podcast: Padres Shut Out of Major Postseason Awards

Jake Cronenworth finished 2nd in the National League Rookie of the Year voting. Jayce Tingler was also runner-up for the Manager of the Year. On Thursday, Manny Machado was a finalist for the NL MVP and finished a frustrating trifecta.

Machado finished 3rd behind winner Freddie Freeman and runner-up Mookie Betts. Manny's teammate, Fernando Tatis Jr., came in 4th in the balloting (White Sox masher Jose Abreu was named American League MVP). All three finalists were infinitely deserving of the honor so this was not a snub but for a fan base that's long felt overlooked by national voters it still stinks.

Manny did win a Silver Slugger Award, along with Tatis Jr., so the Friars were at least honored in some capacity after a record-setting season. Now the question is: how upset should Padres fans be with the shutout?

That's a major topic of this week's OnFriar Podcast. NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Darnay Tripp talk about why the Padres went home without any big trophies, which free agents from other teams the Friars should target, and a major change in the coaching staff.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.