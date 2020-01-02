OnFriar Podcast: Padres New Year’s Resolutions

Welcome to 2020! Now let's do a whole bunch of things in a completely different way.

The Padres only won 70 games last year and haven't had a winning season since 2010 so, in the spirit of the new year, the OnFriar Podcast has resolutions for the organization in general and several of the guys on the roster already.

We have ideas for Joey Lucchesi, Manny Machado, Eric Hosmer, Jayce Tingler, Chris Paddack, Francisco Mejia and A.J. Preller. Oh, and of course we sing a VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY song to El Nino.

Thanks for listening and remember you can find the OnFriar Podcast on all the major podcasting platforms like Stitcher, Spotify and iTunes.