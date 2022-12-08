OnFriar Podcast: Padres Land Superstar Shortstop Xander Bogaerts

A.J. Preller and Peter Seidler have done it again. The Padres closed out Winter Meetings with a bang, landing All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to a lengthy deal – adding another top flight talent to the Friars’ roster. Darnay and Todd discuss the addition and on field fit with the club’s talented group of middle infielders. As well as why it made sense to prioritize productivity over position. There’s also some new insight on where Fernando Tatis Jr. will play.

The guys assess the shifting balance of power in the NL West and the short and long term benefit of adding Bogaerts.

