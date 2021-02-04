OnFriar Podcast: How Tatis Jr. Got on the Cover of MLB The Show 21

Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. is quickly becoming the face of Major League Baseball. He just became the youngest player (and first Padre) to be on the cover of the MLB The Show 21 video game.

It's an interesting a bold move, especially because Tatis still hasn't played a full 162-game season. Why did they go with El Nino?

Because he's awesome, that's why.

But, there are plenty of other factors, too. On this week's OnFriar Podcast, NBC 7's Derek Togerson talks with Ramone Russell, Product Development Communications and Brand Strategist for MLB The Show at Sony PlayStation's San Diego Studios. They talk about the thought process in choosing the young shortstop for the cover and what it was like working with him behind the scenes.

((Click to listen on your podcast platform of choice))

The game is made in San Diego so they also discuss how much local input goes into it, as well as how baseball luminary Jackie Robinson landed on this year's collector's edition and how, in the future, it will help kids with a special scholarship.

