On Friar Podcast: How Excited Should Padres Fans Be About a 16-Year-Old Catching Prospect?

The Padres spent all but $200,000 of their allotted international pool money on one player. That one player, though, is awfully special.

Ethan Salas, the #1 prospect in this year's class from around the world, comes with serious upside. But, it's hard to project how a 16-year-old is going to do in four years against Major League competition. The OnFriar Podcast set out to try and avoid fanboying too much and provide an honest assessment of the catcher's potential.

With historical comps and the words of the Padres international scouting director himself, get a look at how good Salas can be and when he might arrive at Petco Park for good.

