OnFriar Podcast: Good Bye 2022, Hello 2023! What to Expect From the Padres In the New Year

2022 was a fun one for the Friar Faithful. How much more enjoyable will 2023 be? The last OnFriar Podcast of the year takes a quick look back at the season that was then dives head first into what we can expect in the coming year.

Which of their signings will have the biggest immediate impact (it's not the one you're thinking)? How many more moves will AJ Preller make and who are the targets? Who is San Diego's biggest competition for a National League Pennant?

We also dive into what went down around Major League Baseball, including the best and worst signings by contenders and whether or not Mets owner Steve Cohen is good for the game.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.