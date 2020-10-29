OnFriar Podast: A Botched World Series Call Could Change Baseball Forever

Rays skipper Kevin Cash will be second-guessed for years for removing Blake Snell from Game 6. In fact, it was such a big decision that it could change the way the World Series is managed moving forward.

On the OnFriar Podcast, former big league All-Star Bret Boone talks about moving back towards managing with your gut AND a stat sheet. I know it's a novel concept but it's a departure from how most baseball organizations run today.

Plus, why Padres rookie infielder Jake Cronenworth will be very good for a very long time (there's even a Chipper Jones comparison), and what the Friars need to add this off-season to knock the Dodgers off their championship perch. Here's a hint: he's a starting pitcher that will likely win the Cy Young Award this year and has a name that rhymes with Brevor Tauer.

