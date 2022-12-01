OnFriar: MLB Winter Meetings Preview

The Major League Baseball Winter Meetings are back in San Diego. Usually this is a week where big league ballclubs either get together and chat, laying the groundwork for free agent deals and trades that happen at a later date OR big league ballclubs go MACH 2 with their hair on fire signing players to 9-figure deals like they're browsing the aisles at Costco.

Which will it be this year? The OnFriar Podcast takes a shot at figuring it out.

NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Todd Strain also discuss what the Padres have to do by the end of the Winter Meetings and whether or not the Xander Bogaerts rumors are true. OK they are, but how true are they, really?

