OnFriar: Is There an End in Sight to the Padres Offensive Struggles?

The Padres have been shut out five times in 27 games. Last year they were shut out 10 times in 162 games. If they keep up this pace they're be shut out a ridiculous 30 times during the 2023 season.

The Major League Baseball record is 33 shutouts in a single season, by the 1908 St. Louis Cardinals. Now, one would think this San Diego club is far too talented to come anywhere close to that record. However, one would also think they're too good to have been shut out five times already, begging the question:

When will the Padres offense finally live up to its massive potential?

That's what the OnFriar Podcast set out to discover. NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Darnay Tripp figure out why the Padres are struggling so mightily to score runs and not just how, but when the change could come. Because it has to turn around.

Right?

RIGHT????

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.