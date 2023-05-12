‘One Step Higher': These Asian-American Sailors Honor Their Immigrant Past With U.S. Navy Service

There are currently 25,000 Asian Americans currently serving in the U.S. Navy. Sailors of Asian American and Pacific Islander descent have risen through the ranks in the Navy - 3 Admirals and 736 Master Chief and Senior Chief Petty Officers have been of AAPI descent.

NBC 7 spoke with two of those officers to see what inspired them to choose their career paths. Their answers may not be too surprising.

Charting a New Path for Her Mom

Petty Officer 1st Class Maria Almazar is currently serving on the USS Boxer and joined the Navy twelve years ago. She immigrated to the United States at the age of 14 with her mom and two siblings and immediately joined JROTC in high school.

"When I first immigrated, it was kind of tough, just because of the language barrier and also finding new people to connect with, however, I was invited to join JROTC and with that, I was able to become more confident finding people who I connected with," Almazar said.

Three years after immigrating to the United States, Almazar enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17. She says it was tough for her mom to let her go.

"She was not prepared, she did not want me to leave her side at an early age," Almazar said.

But her mom's job as a nurse inspired her to pursue a medical path and she is now working as a dental hygienist on USS Boxer.

"The way she's cared for us, is the same way she's cared for her patients, her stories of being able to help other people have really inspired me," she said.

Her mom passed away a year and a half ago, but Almazar says she hopes she's making her proud, following in her footsteps while pursuing her own American dream.

"I definitely feel grateful being the first generation of my family to be here and immigrate here," she said. "That gratefulness definitely helps me strive to be a better sailor, to work hard and also to give back to my community through my service."

Following in His Dad's Footsteps

A few doors down on USS Boxer, another sailor is doing the same. Petty Officer 2nd Class Ian Villones decided to join the Navy because of his dad.

"My dad was in the Navy for 28 years. Ever since I was born, pretty much, I was always in the military community growing up," Villones said.

Villones' father joined the U.S. Navy from the Philippines, eventually becoming a U.S. citizen.

"He wanted to have a better opportunity from when he was growing up," Villones said.

He served for 28 years eventually retiring as a senior chief. Villones enlisted while his dad was still serving and gave his father his final salute at his retirement ceremony.

"It was an amazing honor, it was me letting my dad take a rest for 28 years of service and me pretty much taking over taking our name and then just continuing with it," Villones said.

His father's desire for a better life for his kids inspired Villones to continue his legacy in the Navy. His goal now is to rise through the ranks to one day become a Master Chief, one rank higher than what his dad achieved.

"I’d be able to tell my dad: hey I made it, I got one step a little higher, but I think he’d definitely be proud," Villones said.