One San Diego Student Named 2020 US Presidential Scholar

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced the 56th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars recognizing 161 high school seniors, including one in San Diego.

Christina Wooden, from Canyon Crest Academy in North County, is one of 10 students recognized in California.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations, and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership, and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

“It is my privilege to congratulate the Presidential Scholars Class of 2020 on their outstanding academic achievement, community service, and leadership,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. “These exemplary young people have excelled inside the classroom and out."

The California students include:

CA - Beverly Hills - Matthew Allana, Beverly Hills High School (Beverly Hills, California).

CA - Beverly Hills -Caitlin Chung, Harvard-Westlake School (North Hollywood, California).*

CA - Cypress - Jessica Costescu, Cypress High School (Cypress, California).

CA - Glendale - Anoush Pogossian, Verdugo Academy (Glendale, California).*

CA - Los Angeles -Theodore Louis Nissen, Los Angeles County High School for the Arts (Los Angeles, California).*

CA - Modesto - Dante Jervaise Kirkman, Palo Alto Senior High School (Palo Alto, California).*

CA - Morgan Hill - Dean Tran, Ann Sobrato High School (Morgan Hill, California).

CA - San Diego -Christina Wooden, Canyon Crest Academy (San Diego, California).

CA - Santa Cruz - Anthony Arya, Georgiana Bruce Kirby Preparatory School (Santa Cruz, California).*

CA - Studio City - Dusan Brown, Los Angeles County High School for the Arts (Los Angeles, California).*

* U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2020 will be recognized for their achievement this summer when the public health circumstances allow it.

To view a complete list of 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars, click here.