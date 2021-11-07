shooting

One Person Shot in the Leg at San Diego Zoo Safari Park: SDPD

A person was hospitalized after being shot in the leg in the parking lot of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, SDPD said

By City News Service and Aleah Jarin

The scene of police activity on Harbor Drive on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
SDPD

A person was shot in the leg in the parking lot of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park Sunday, the San Diego Police Department police said.

According to SDPD Sgt. Kevin Gibson, the shooting happened around 4:34 p.m. at 15500 San Pasqual Valley Road, after a report of a domestic violence incident. The person was hospitalized, Gibson said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The person may have been shot accidentally, Gibson said. Police investigators were on the scene interviewing witnesses to find out exactly what happened.

No other information was immediately available.

Local

San Diego County Oct 26

Latest Coronavirus Updates: County Reports 563 Cases, No New Deaths

US-Mexico border 4 hours ago

What to Know: US-Mexico Border Reopens for Non-Essential Travel Monday

Please check back for updates on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

shootingSDPDSan Diego Zoo Safari Park
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us