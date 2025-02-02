One person saved from Clairemont Mesa apartment fire by SDFD

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department firefighters responded to a structure fire in the Clairemont Mesa neighborhood at around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.

The fire was contained to one unit on the second floor in an apartment complex located at 7000 block of Belden St. According to San Diego Fire-Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Robert Allen.

One person was taken to a local hospital for treatment after the fire, their status and extent of injuries is unknown, according to SDFD.

The fire is now out and there are no displaced residents, the fire department told NBC 7.

The cause of the fire is now being investigated by SDFD.