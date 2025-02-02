San Diego Fire-Rescue Department

One person saved from Clairemont Mesa apartment fire by SDFD

The fire was contained to one unit on the second floor in an apartment complex located at 7000 block of Belden St. According to San Diego Fire-Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Robert Allen.

By Natanya Faitelson

Generic image of San Diego Fire and Rescue truck from and unknown date and time.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department firefighters responded to a structure fire in the Clairemont Mesa neighborhood at around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.

One person was taken to a local hospital for treatment after the fire, their status and extent of injuries is unknown, according to SDFD.

The fire is now out and there are no displaced residents, the fire department told NBC 7.

The cause of the fire is now being investigated by SDFD.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Fire-Rescue DepartmentSan DiegoClairemont
