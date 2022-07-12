One Person Killed in Fiery Freeway Crash Near North Park

One person was killed early Tuesday in a fiery freeway crash that shut down several lanes of Interstate 805 near North Park, according to California Highway Patrol dispatch.

For reasons still under investigation, a driver slammed into the center divider of the freeway near University Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. As a result of the crash, the vehicle caught fire and the driver died at the scene, according to CHP.

Four lanes of I-805 southbound were shut down while authorities responded to the scene. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and crews cleaned up the debris afterward. As of 4:45 a.m., all lanes of the freeway were reopened.

Authorities did not release the name of the deceased. It is unclear if any other injuries occurred in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.