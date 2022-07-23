1 Dead, 1 Injured After Hard Landing Near Fallbrook Airpark

One person was killed and another person was injured Saturday after a plane made a hard landing at the end of the runway at the Fallbrook Airpark, San Diego County Sheriff's said.

The crash was reported before 2 p.m. Sheriff's confirmed one person was taken to a nearby hospital and another person died.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The type of plane was not immediately identified.

@NorthCountyFire is on scene of a plane crash in a nursery located at 2575 Olive Hill Road in Fallbrook. This is not on Mission Road.#OliveIC pic.twitter.com/Y5xZtVHvPK — North County Fire Protection District (@NorthCountyFire) July 23, 2022

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified of the crash.

No other information was available.