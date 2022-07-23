plane crash

1 Dead, 1 Injured After Hard Landing Near Fallbrook Airpark

By NBC 7 Staff

File Photo

One person was killed and another person was injured Saturday after a plane made a hard landing at the end of the runway at the Fallbrook Airpark, San Diego County Sheriff's said.

The crash was reported before 2 p.m. Sheriff's confirmed one person was taken to a nearby hospital and another person died.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The type of plane was not immediately identified.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified of the crash.

No other information was available.

