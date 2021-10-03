One Person Hospitalized in Apartment Fire in Birdland, 21 People Displaced

One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and 21 people were displaced Sunday in a fire at a three-story apartment complex in Birdland, fire officials said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews responded to a report of a fire at the apartment complex at 2430 Cardinal Drive at 12:30 p.m.

Firefighters located the first-floor apartment where the fire started, officials said.

The building was evacuated, fire officials said.

Crews worked quickly to hold the fire to one two-bedroom apartment around 1 p.m. There was significant smoke damage to the first floor. Nine firefighting units were assigned to the incident, SDFD said.

One person was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation and displaced residents were assisted by the Red Cross. The SDFD metro arson strike team is investigating the incident.

Estimated damage to the structure was $150,000 and damage to the contents was $50,000.

No further information was available.