One Person Dead, Another Injured in Trailer Fire in Chula Vista

A fire tore through a trailer in Chula Vista on Sunday, leaving one person dead and another injured, the Chula Vista Fire Department said.

The fire was reported at around 1 p.m. in the 100 block of Mace Street just off of Main Street in what could be an RV lot or a food truck storage lot, according to David Albright, Battalion Chief with the CVFD.

Firefighters arrived to the lot, which is behind a commercial ice cream store, to find the trailer fully engulfed in flames.

"Found one body inside, deceased, of what we believe of a resident that lived in there," Albright said.

The fire did not spread to any other cars or trailers in the lot, Albright said.

One woman did suffer burns but what led to her injuries is unknown. She was transported to UCSD Burn Unit.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.