One person dead, suspect at large after a shooting in Lemon Grove

Deputies responded at around 12:40 p.m. to a call of shots fired in the 8100 block of Lemon Grove Way.

By Vanessa Gaeta-Muñoz

One person is dead and the suspect is still at large after a shooting in Lemon Grove Sunday afternoon, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

Authorities responded at around 12:40 p.m. to a call of shots fired in the 8100 block of Lemon Grove Way. One person suffered a gunshot wound to the head, deputies said.

The suspect was described wearing a light blue sweater, jeans and a backpack. He was also last seen riding an electric scooter.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the sheriff's office or Crime Stoppers at 619-235-8477.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.

