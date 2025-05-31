One person dead after police shooting in Ocean Beach

One person is dead, and another person has minor injuries after a police pursuit ended with San Diego Police shooting the suspect near the corner of Eber Street and Bermuda Avenue.

The incident began at about 9:25 a.m. on Saturday morning when San Diego Police Officers received a call for a wellness check on the 4400 block of Coronado Avenue.

When SDPD Officers arrived, the suspect continued making suicidal threats before getting into his car and driving away, according to San Diego Sheriff’s Office, Lieutenant, Juan Marquez said.

The pursuit continued down several streets before the suspect crashed into an SUV near the corner of Eber Street and Bermuda Avenue.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, Homicide Unit, Lieutenant Juan Marquez explained to NBC 7 what happened next after the suspect got out of his car.

“Continued to make suicidal statements. Less lethal options were deployed and were ineffective then the individual got inside of the vehicle and retrieved a knife. The individual lunged at officers and one officer discharged several rounds from his duty weapon,” SDSO Lieutenant Juan Marquez.

SDPD Officers on-scene began CPR and called for paramedics. When Paramedics arrived, the suspect was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to SDSO Lt. Marquez.

The driver of the car hit during the pursuit has minor injuries.

The investigation continues and anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to reach out to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office leads investigations into SDPD shootings and provides a report to the District Attorney’s Office.