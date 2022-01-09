One Person Dead After Fire Sparks in Apartment Complex in Imperial Beach

A person was killed during a second-alarm fire Sunday morning at an apartment building in Imperial Beach, authorities said.

Firefighters were dispatched at 5:20 a.m. to the 500 block of 7th Street, said Chula Vista Fire Department spokesperson.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Once firefighters arrived, they found the fire from the laundry room was expanding to the second story where it trapped some people. Of the people reported trapped only one person needed help being extricated. That person was taken to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead, the CVFD spokesperson said.

Eight adults and two children were displaced as a result of the fire.

There was no other information available.