Imperial Beach

One Person Dead After Fire Sparks in Apartment Complex in Imperial Beach

By NBC 7 Staff and City News Service

Ramon Galindo/ NBC 7

A person was killed during a second-alarm fire Sunday morning at an apartment building in Imperial Beach, authorities said.

Firefighters were dispatched at 5:20 a.m. to the 500 block of 7th Street, said Chula Vista Fire Department spokesperson.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Once firefighters arrived, they found the fire from the laundry room was expanding to the second story where it trapped some people. Of the people reported trapped only one person needed help being extricated. That person was taken to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead, the CVFD spokesperson said.

Eight adults and two children were displaced as a result of the fire.

Local

Covid-19 Oct 26, 2021

Latest Coronavirus Updates: COVID-19 Deaths Reach 4,500; County Urges Testing Only When Necessary

maya millete 11 hours ago

‘We Can't Give Up': Maya Millete's Family Hosts Vigil One Year After Disappearance

There was no other information available.

This article tagged under:

Imperial Beachapartment fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us