One person arrested in DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista

One person was arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista, authorities said Saturday.

The checkpoint ran from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Eastlake Parkway, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Out of 2,535 cars that passed through the checkpoint, at least 503 drivers were referred for a secondary evaluation, leading to two field sobriety tests and one arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Four drivers were cited for driving without a license or suspended license, and another four were cited for unspecified reasons.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.