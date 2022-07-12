One of San Diego County's Largest Blood Drives Now Accepting Donations

One of the largest mobile blood drives in the county began on Tuesday in an effort to gather as many donations as possible – an especially crucial mission during what historically has been the slowest season for the San Diego Blood Bank.

The Associated General Contractors (AGC) kicked off its 12th annual construction industry blood drive, which will collect donations all throughout the county from Tuesday to Friday.

The effort comes right in the middle of summer, which is what the San Diego Blood Bank has called its toughest season. With more people on vacation, traveling and school out of session, blood drives typically collect less donations during the summer months.

AGC hopes its blood drive could collect 500 pints to donate. Those who are interested in participating in the drive can sign up online for an appointment to donate.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

To see the available appointments and locations, click here.