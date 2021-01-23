One-of-a-Kind Study Could Be Life-Saving for Breastfeeding Women and Their Babies During COVID-19

UCSD's School of Medicine is looking into how COVID-19 vaccines may not only benefit breastfeeding mothers, but also their breastfed infants.

The study looks at whether antibodies generated in response to the vaccine are transferred through breastmilk and would protect infants from COVID-19.

So far, breastfeeding women have not been included in any vaccination trials. The lack of data has led to some concerns about whether breastfeeding women should get vaccinated.

Concerns that one of the researchers says will have global health consequences, particularly in low-and middle-income countries.

Dr. Lars Bode with UCSD is also the Director and Chair of Collaborative Human Milk Research.

“Having to choose between a vaccine and continue to breastfeed could be a life or death decision in some of those countries. I think this is a very unique situation we have here in San Diego. We have a biorepository and a research center to be able to answer those questions," he said.

The study just received funding and is in the initial stages.

So far, more than 2,000 women have volunteered. Results of the study are expected within a few months.

