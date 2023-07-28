One man shot to death, another wounded near US-Mexico border

Two men were shot Friday, one fatally, near the U.S.-Mexico border, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

The shootings happened at about 1:30 a.m. Friday when Cal Fire San Diego notified the sheriff's department.

The exact location of the shooting was unknown. One man was pronounced dead and the other was taken to a hospital. Both victims appeared to have gunshot wounds.

The victims were not immediately identified.

No suspects were identified. The motive and circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the SDCSD Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.