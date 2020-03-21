El Cajon

One Man Killed, Second Wounded in El Cajon Shooting

By City News Serivce

NBC 7

A confrontation led to a shooting that fatally wounded one man and seriously hurt a second in El Cajon, a lieutenant said.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Friday in the area of the 700 block of Applewood Drive, said El Cajon Police Lt. Jeremiah Larson.

Police responded to a shots fired call, Larson said. Responding officers were told by witnesses that a confrontation in the street led to the shootings.

One of the men, a 20-year-old from El Cajon, was hit in the chest and later died at a hospital, Larson said.

The other man, also 20 and from El Cajon, was shot in the leg and transported to a hospital for treatment. The victim's identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No suspect information was available. There was no word yet on what the confrontation involved.

Anyone with information on these shootings was asked to call the El Cajon Police at (619) 579-3311. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580- 8477.

