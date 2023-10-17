One dead, another wounded in Chula Vista mobile home park shooting

One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting that occurred inside a Chula Vista mobile home park on Tuesday evening, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

The driver of a Jeep flagged down an officer driving around the area of Broadway and Palomar Street and told the officer that two people in the car, both in their late teens or early twenties, had been shot, according to CVPD.

Chula Vista Police Department officers gathered at the scene after a mobile home park shooting on Oct. 17, 2023. (NBC 7)

One passenger had been shot at least once and is expected to live, police said.

The officer began performing CPR on the other passenger who had also been shot at least once and was obviously wounded. When the officer found him, he was not breathing, police said.

Upon arrival, Chula Vista Fire Department personnel performed CPR on him, however he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

After transporting the victims to the hospital, CVPD learned that the shooting took place shortly before 5:30 p.m. at Brentwood Park, a mobile home park located at 1100 Industrial Blvd.

Michael Brault was in the area when the Jeep driver flagged down the officer.

"I was coming towards the intersection and I heard someone shouting, 'Help me, help me! Somebody help!'" Brault said.

This is a developing story. NBC 7 will continue to update this page as more information arrives.