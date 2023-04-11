One Killed in Second Fatal Crash on I-5 in 2 Days in North San Diego County

One person was killed Tuesday when an SUV crashed into a stationary big rig on Interstate 5 in the far northern reaches of San Diego County, authorities reported.

The driver of the tractor-trailer had pulled to a stop on the freeway when a 54-year-old man driving a white Infinity QX4 in the #4 southbound lane plowed into it at 11:57 a.m. on the southbound side, near Aliso Creek Rest Area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man died of his injuries, CHP said.

California Highway Patrol officers are still investigating reasons why the driver collided into the big rig, but alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to have been a factor in the crash.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

CHP, Camp Pendleton Fire Department and Camp Pendleton Provost Marshall's Office responded to the incident.

The fatal wreck forced a closure of two southbound lanes on the interstate until about 3 p.m., Caltrans advised.

Just one day before, another fatal crash involving a semi-truck occurred on I-5 in North San Diego County in the Encinitas area, killing one woman and injuring six others, according to CHP.