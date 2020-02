One person died after being hit by an Amtrak train at the trolley stop at Washington Street in the Midtown neighborhood, police confirmed.

San Diego police, firefighters, and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Rail Enforcement Team responded to the scene.

#NCTDAlert: The only COASTER being impacted at this time is northbound COASTER 657 that departs Santa Fe Depot at 4:53pm. A total of 5 buses are assisting these passengers in getting from San Diego to Oceanside. We thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/a1F2PeI7N4 — North County Transit (@GoNCTD) February 19, 2020

https://goo.gl/maps/gDCLHTdEsktZST7P7

Check back for update on this developing story.