One in custody after FBI Cyber Task Force raid in San Diego's Bay Ho neighborhood

FBI personnel arrested a person Tuesday during an early morning raid at a Bay Ho-area apartment complex, the federal agency reported.

Video footage shot during the raid shows agents dressed in black jackets with FBI Cyber Task Force printed on the back milling around the complex in the 4000 block of Huerfano Avenue, just east of Morena Boulevard and north of Balboa Avenue.

"The FBI was present this morning, conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity," said Kira Boyd, a spokesperson for the agency. "There is one subject in custody. As the investigation is ongoing, I decline to comment further."

An upstairs resident of the complex, Maddy Rozint, described being awoken about 1:30 a.m. by loud "banging" coming from a ground-floor unit just below her apartment.

"And [I] looked out my window," Rozint said, " and they pulled one guy out in a hoodie."

Rozint described seeing numerous armed agents.

"They had, like, big guns and helmets and lots of people," Rozint said, standing outside her residence with her dog.

No additional information has yet been made public.