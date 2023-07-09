One family displaced after fire damages two homes in Escondido

Fire crews Sunday afternoon responded to a reported garage fire at a home along Olivia Glen in Escondido, near South Escondido Blvd.

The initial 911 calls reported smoke seen inside the garage of a home near Vermont Avenue and Olivia Court, officials said.

The fire produced a large plume of smoke visible to responding crews from a distance, which prompted a request for a "reinforced response."

After arriving, the first crews at scene requested a second alarm because a neighboring home was being exposed to fire and appeared to have fire developing inside the garage.

The fire at the original home resulted in major damage to the garage and its contents, but did only minimal damage to the inside of the home, said Escondido Fire spokesperson Jeff Murdock.

The second home sustained fire damage to the garage. Both homes also sustained smoke damage to their living spaces.

Two adults, three children and a family pet were displaced from the first home. The residents of the adjacent home were able to still live in their home, Escondido Fire Dept. Battalion Chief Britt Matthews said.

28 firefighters from the Escondido Fire Department fought the flames, and were able to knock the fire down within about 20 minutes, Murdock said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, he added.