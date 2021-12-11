One Dead, Suspect Sought in Spring Valley Shooting

The San Diego County Sheriff's are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a man Friday night in Spring Valley.

Deputies responded to the 8900 block of Delrose Avenue around 11 p.m. and found a man who had been shot in an apartment. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene, SDSO homicide Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Seiver said they had no suspect description at this time.

Delrose Avenue was closed off for a couple of hours for the investigation.

SDSO Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

No other information was available.

