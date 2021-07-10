Carmel Valley

One Dead in Wrong-Way Head-On Crash in Carmel Valley

By City News Service

One person died early Saturday in a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver on state Route 56, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash between a 1999 Honda Civic and a 2019 Mazda CX happened at
about 1:30 a.m. Saturday on eastbound SR 56 near Carmel Country Road, according
to a CHP incident log.

The Honda Civic, driven by a 22-year-old man from San Marcos, was traveling wrong-way, westbound, on SR-56 eastbound, east of Carmel County Road, CHP officers said. The Honda crashed into a Mazda CX-5 traveling eastbound.

The eastbound freeway was closed for an investigation of the crash but
was opened around 6:10 a.m., the CHP said.

The passenger of the Honda sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash, and the driver of the Mazda sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, the CHP said.

The driver of the Honda was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, according to CHP. This crash remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

