One Dead in La Mesa Collision

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Fatal Motorcycle Crash on I-8
A motorcyclist is dead after striking a concrete guardrail and landing on traffic lanes of Interstate 8 on Wednesday, California Highway Patrol said.

At approximately 5:55 p.m. a man from Las Vegas, Nevada, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on I-8 and transitioning onto northbound State Route 125 in La Mesa. The man failed to maintain the motorcycle within the transition lane and the bike drifted to the right where it struck a concrete guardrail, Officer Jeff Christy from El Cajon CHP said. The force of the collision ejected the rider off of the motorcycle over the guardrail and onto traffic lanes of westbound I-8.

CHP and fire personnel responded to the scene but the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The cause is under investigation.

Those who have more information on the crash can contact the El Cajon Area CHP office at (619) 401-2000.

La Mesa
