One dead, another injured after car crashed into wall in Grant Hill

A 52-year-old man who was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed into a wall in the Grant Hill neighborhood has died, the San Diego Police Department said Saturday.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Friday, police initiated a traffic stop at 100 29th St. The male driver of the Mercedes-Benz C230 failed to pull over, prompting a pursuit, according to SDPD.

While approaching the intersection of 32nd and J streets, the Mercedes driver attempted to turn right onto J Street, and "lost control of the vehicle, and collided with a retaining wall at the northeast corner of the intersection," SDPD said.

Paramedics took the driver and male passenger to a hospital, where the passenger was pronounced dead, SDPD said.

The driver, also 52, was treated for a fractured femur.

Police said DUI "was a factor in this collision," and SDPD's Traffic Division was investigating the crash.

The names of the victim and driver were not immediately released.