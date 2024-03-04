One dead after ‘use of force' by Border Patrol Special Operations unit

An "armed individual" died early Sunday during some sort of confrontation very near to the U.S.-Mexico border, government officials said.

The deadly use of force incident occurred at around 7 a.m., according to Michael Mascari, a spokesman for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, who said that the U.S. Border Patrol’s Special Operations Detachment was in the remote area when they encountered the person who died.

The death took place on or near Marron Valley Road, about 100 yards north of Border Road near "Puebla Tree," according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department. Government officials described Puebla Tree as a "well-known Border Patrol landmark" that, on maps, looks to be very close to the border.

The person involved in the incident died at the scene, Mascari stated in a news release, which provided few other specifics regarding the loss of life.

In addition to the SDSO, the FBI and CBP are all involved in the investigation, according to Mascari.