On the Table: San Diego County Considers Allowing Home Kitchens To Be Used as Mini Businesses

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors took up a tasty topic at Wednesday’s board meeting: Whether to allow home kitchens to be used as mini restaurants.

The board was set to discuss authorizing “microenterprise home kitchen operations” – also known as “MEHKOs.”

MEHKOs are a type of food service – akin to a mini eatery – that is operated by a resident out of a private home kitchen.

The authorization of these MEHKOs in San Diego County would aim to uplift entrepreneurs looking to run their own small business out of their home kitchens.

If approved, these are the rules for those types of mini businesses:

Food must be prepared the day of service and can be eaten on site or delivered to the customer

MEHKO entrepreneurs would be allowed to turn up to 30 meals per day, or 60 meals per week

MEHKO entrepreneurs would be allowed to make UNDER $50,000 in income per year

Food can also be sold and delivered through online services or a mobile app belonging to an Internet Food Service Intermediary

Food products may NOT be sold to a wholesale or retail facility

Prior to operating, MEHKOs are required to get a health permit from the County of San Diego Department of Environmental Health, Food and Housing Division.

The law would require a city or county to either allow or not allow MEHKOs in their jurisdiction. These are the options:

The county can choose either to authorize MEHKOs countywide, which would include all cities

The county can not authorize MEHKOs

The county can authorize MEHKOs only in the unincorporated areas and each city would decide whether to authorize MEHKOs in their city

For some local entrepreneurs the MEHKO option is key, including South Bay resident Diana Tapiz, who owns Tres Fuegos Cocina.

Tapiz told NBC 7 she had tried to expand her home-based restaurant into a commercial kitchen but soon realized the overhead would simply be too much to sustain her business.

She said this MEHKO law would keep her business alive.

“We’re all for it. Not only will we benefit – our customers will continue eating the food they love – and everybody behind us (will benefit), everybody else that can’t be here today, that can’t speak English – we could be that voice for them and help them as well,” Tapiz explained.

If the board decides to move forward on the MEHKO program Wednesday, the board would then come back within 90 days with a formal ordinance to vote on that would then legalize the operations in the county.

You can learn more about the MEHKO program as it relates to San Diego County here.