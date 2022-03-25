Politically Speaking

On Politically Speaking This Week: Vaccine Mandates, Talking with the GOP Chair, Democratic Chair and More

Politically Speaking is airing on Saturday, March 26 at 4:30 p.m. and on Sunday, March 27 at 9 a.m. on NBC 7

By NBC 7 Staff

In this week's Politically Speaking, NBC 7's Priya Sridhar spoke with Council President Sean Elo-Rivera about evictions and energy independence, also with Jessica Patterson, Chairwoman of the California Republican Party, as she outlines what districts Republicans are targeting, Rusty Hicks, chair of the California Democratic Party, about the Democratic Party Strategy with redistricting and about the city COVID vaccine mandate updates.

Tune in to NBC 7 on Saturday, March 26 at 4:30 p.m. and on Sunday, March 27 at 9 a.m. to catch the latest episode. Following the airing of Politically Speaking, the segments will be posted below.

