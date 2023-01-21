Politically Speaking

On Politically Speaking This Week: US Rep. Issa Talks New Term in the Majority, Sheriff Martinez Tackles In-Custody Deaths

Politically Speaking is airing Sunday, Jan. 22 at 9 a.m. on NBC 7

By NBC 7 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

In this week's Politically Speaking, Priya Sridhar talks to U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa about his priorities and the future of the Republican Party and Sheriff Kelly Martinez discusses how she’ll tackle in-custody deaths. So, who are the winners and losers of the local midterm elections? Plus, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria says the city is on the rise.

Politically Speaking

