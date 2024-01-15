On Martin Luther King Jr Day, San Diegans honor civil rights icon with service & celebrations

On what would have been the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 95th birthday, parades, celebrations and services were held across the nation and right here in San Diego County to commemorate the civil rights icon.

In San Diego's Balboa Park, hundreds gathered for the 36th annual All Peoples Celebration, which promoted Dr. King's message to practice having conversations about change with dignity, according to organizers with Alliance San Diego.

The day was expected to be filled with live music, drumline and dance performances and an array of speakers, headlined by Dr. Alisa Warren with the International Association of Official Human Rights Agencies. At the event, California state Senator Toni Atkins will also be awarded for public service.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Hands On San Diego, a volunteer organization, encourages community members to honor King's legacy by participating in one of their MLK Day projects. The organization has events to help homeless individuals, to do farm chores, work with rescue dogs and more.

Community activist Shane Harris was set to present a speech in MLK's honor at an event service breakfast to the unhoused and low-income San Diegans.

The day before the holiday honoring the activist, thousands gathered for San Diego's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade along the Embarcadero. The parade included floats, fraternity and sorority members, drill teams and colleges and universities.

King was born on Jan. 15, 1929. He delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech while leading the 1963 March on Washington and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. That same year, he helped drive the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and later the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

King considered racial equality inseparable from alleviating poverty and stopping war. He was just 39 when he was assassinated in 1968 while helping sanitation workers strike for better pay and workplace safety in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.