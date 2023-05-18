On Friar Podcast: “Want To” vs. “Have To” … How One Word Can Fix The Padres Offense

Dismal. Awful. Underachieving. Uninspiring. Frustrating. Mystifying.

All these words apply to the Padres offense in 2023. While many people both inside and outside the organization are trying to figure out why one of the game's best collection of talent cannot seem to figure out how to score enough runs to support a pitching staff that's been among the league's best this season.

Sparked by a comment from one of the Padres own All-Stars, the OnFriar Podcast has a theory on how to unlock the immense potential of this group. It really all comes down to one simple but extremely important word.

The hosts share observations from watching the team prepare before the gates are open to the public and use some historical comparisons from both baseball and around the sports world to try and come up with a plan to save the season that is definitely not early anymore ... but not yet in panic mode.