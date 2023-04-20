On Friar Podcast: The Return of Tatis- How it Went and What it Means

After 564 days, three surgeries, and one 80-game steroid suspension Fernando Tatis Jr. is back in the Padres lineup. He was leading off on Thursday night in Arizona. So, how did he do?

The numbers (0-5 at the plate) do not begin to tell the story. Luckily, the OnFriar Podcast is here to do just that.

NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Darnay Tripp analyze the return of Tatis Jr. to see how he really did, and it's a whole lot better than the box score indicates. Oh, and he's also showing himself to be a fantastic (although raw) defensive outfielder. The hosts talk about that and why Xander Bogaerts, the man who took over at shortstop for Tatis, is at the beginning of tracking down a Major League Baseball record held by the legendary Ted Williams.

