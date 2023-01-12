On Friar Podcast: Predicting The Padres Prospects Who Can Help This Year With MadFriars

For years, Padres fans really only had potential to hang their hats on. San Diego's minor league system was regarded as one of the best in the game for a good while. Now, the big league club is expected to compete for a World Series title.

But, that certainly does not mean we can take our eyes off the farm.

Still the lifeblood of a big league ballclub, the minor leagues can be the difference in a parade or a somber off-season. Nobody knows the Padres system (outside the San Diego front office) like the folks at MadFriars. On a new On Friar Podcast, John Conniff shares his thoughts on the state of the system.

Which youngsters will be able to make an impact in 2023? Who's the big deal we might not know about now but will be a household name by October? And is this the year catcher Luis Campusano finally fulfills his immense potential? We discuss all that and a whole lot more.

