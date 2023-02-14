On Friar Podcast: Padres Roster Takes Shape in Peoria

The first official workout day for the Padres included the addition of a veteran pitcher and key players at new positions. Darnay shares his observations from Peoria with Todd. Michael Wacha will provide an answer to the questions about the team’s pitching depth. Will the six man rotation be back in 2023? Juan Soto is locked into a new spot in the outfield, while Fernando Tatis Jr. got to work in the outfield. The guys also discuss the infield mix, as well as the potential of their lineup.

