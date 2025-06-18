On Friar Podcast: Numbers That Define the Padres Season with Ryan Phillips

The Padres have gotten reacquainted with the Dodgers and it's not too hard to see what separates the two clubs. Darnay chats with SI's Ryan Phillips about the big picture takeaways from the teams' meetings, before diving into the numbers. There are some stats that tell the story of this up-and-down Friars' campaign. They highlight a promising, up inconsistent pitching staff as well as a lineup that lacks depth. Manny is once again carrying the team, while Xander Bogaerts can't get it going. Some numbers are good, some are bad, and others are baffling. But they all help explain why the Padres are where they are.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.