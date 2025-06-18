Padres

On Friar Podcast: Numbers That Define the Padres Season with Ryan Phillips

The Dodgers series have exposed one clear weakness of the 2025 Padres.

By Darnay Tripp

The Padres have gotten reacquainted with the Dodgers and it's not too hard to see what separates the two clubs. Darnay chats with SI's Ryan Phillips about the big picture takeaways from the teams' meetings, before diving into the numbers. There are some stats that tell the story of this up-and-down Friars' campaign. They highlight a promising, up inconsistent pitching staff as well as a lineup that lacks depth. Manny is once again carrying the team, while Xander Bogaerts can't get it going. Some numbers are good, some are bad, and others are baffling. But they all help explain why the Padres are where they are.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

PadresMLBSan Diego PadresBaseballOn Friar
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us