MLB

On Friar Podcast: New Players, Positions, and Opportunities at Spring Training

There are a lot of new faces on the Padres roster at spring training. New faces also means players rotating positions, so On Friar has you covered on the latest out of Peoria.

In another Spring Training edition of the pod Darnay shares what he’s seen and heard in Peoria with Derek. Michael Wacha is officially a Padre, thoughts on his addition and the likelihood of a six-man rotation. Fernando Tatis Jr. says he’s healthy and has looked good out in the field – right field to be exact. Luis Campusano has the best opportunity of his young career, and spoke to reporters about his progress. Jackson Merrill is now the biggest name in the Padres’ system, and is motivated to get to the bigs as soon as he can.

With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. 

This article tagged under:

MLBsportsPadresSan Diego PadresOn Friar
